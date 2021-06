Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 10:40 Hits: 4

The White House said in a statement that it supports the House bill and stressed that no ongoing military activities are reliant upon the 2002 authorization.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/RIvu2K5Yi5A/