Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 01:42 Hits: 7

American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights for at least the next few weeks as a combination of factors threaten regular business operation.A heavy uptick in travel, labor shortages and weather are contribut...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/559349-american-airlines-canceling-hundreds-of-flights-through-mid-july