Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 15:15 Hits: 0

When I was born in 1938, the United States was systemically racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Catholic, anti-Asian, anti-Hispanic and antisemitic.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/civil-rights/559254-we-should-recognize-the-progress-weve-made-on-discrimination