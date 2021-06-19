What Will It Take for Republicans to Finally Accept Obamacare?

Articles

Three Times the Supreme Court Has Upheld the Healthcare Program. It’s Time for the GOP to Get On Board

After the third U.S. Supreme Court decision to confirm the essential constitutionality of the substance of Obamacare, how about Republicans pledging allegiance to healthcare?

The court skipped over the essential question that several Republican-majority states wanted nailed by conservative-leaning justices with seven justices of nine ruling that the plaintiffs had not suffered the sort of direct injury that gave them standing to sue.

By bypassing a decision over whether the law could stand without a provision that initially required most Americans to obtain insurance or pay a penalty the Affordable Care Act should survive.

With three straight Supreme Court decisions all for legality, how strong of a precedent do we need for partisan attacks on healthcare to cease?

Republicans have launched waves of legislative and court skirmishes over the central provisions of the ACA, or Obamacare, never devising a better plan that wouldn’t leave millions dropped from health plans. Donald Trump’s administration went further, knocking out financial supports for key parts of the law.

In this most recent court challenge, the central issue was whether the whole law was considered invalid if a central tenet essentially nullified the law’s ability to mandate coverage. That was the position taken by a federal judge in Texas; an appeals court in New Orleans agreed that the mandate was unconstitutional, but it did not rule on the rest of the law.

Effect on Healthcare

Of course, an opposite ruling would have knocked 21 million people from healthcare, according to recent estimates from the Urban Institute.

As The New York Times noted, the biggest loss of coverage would have been among low-income adults who became eligible for Medicaid under the law after most states expanded the program to include them. But more millions stood to lose private insurance. At jeopardy were young adults allowed by the law to stay on their parents’ plans until they turned 26 and families whose income was modest enough to qualify for subsidies that help pay their monthly premiums.

And it would have ruined the principle of requiring insurers to cover pre-existing health problems, something that insurance companies have been doing basically because they have had to do so.

Unaddressed in all of this is the year we’ve just lived, in which a pandemic shows the even more obvious need for healthcare coverage across the country. Those hospitals that were jammed with Covid patients were totally dependent on a system whose coverage was outlined by Obamacare.

As Always, Politics

But the ruling has a distinct political odor as well. It begs the question of what Republicans do now – waste more time, effort and money at pursuing a partisan campaign against federal rules for healthcare or actually live up to their now ballyhooed bipartisan responsibilities by helping to rebuild the foundational pegs for current-day Obamacare and working to improve its deficiencies.

The Biden administration is reported at work on legislation to lower the eligibility age for Medicare and to create a public alternative to private health plans sold through the ACA insurance marketplaces.

This would be an excellent time, for example, for the emerging Senate centrist caucus to declare that healthcare has been held up as legal, important and mainstream, not some loony vision of progressives only.

Those Republicans who insist lately that they are standing up for workers might take up the cause of healthcare in a way that shows the claim to be true and reasonable.

Instead, we hear vague notions from some GOP members of Congress who suggested that they would, instead, start plotting legislatively to trim back parts of it. Plus, as we have seen in other programs, the states, particularly those with Republican-majority legislatures, will act on their own whatever federal law holds.

At the same time, the time for a Bernie Sanders-style set of improvements is yet even more demonstrable. Declaring the principles of Obamacare beyond the reach of these partisan lawsuits from red states should finally put to rest the question of whether the federal government has a role in healthcare access and turn it into how to make it work the best way possible.

That would be a more useful and responsive bipartisan conversation.

