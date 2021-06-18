The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats go big with new spending proposal

Senate Democrats are preparing to draft a fiscal 2022 budget resolution with up to $6 trillion in reconciliation spending during the next decade. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down what this means for bipartisan talks on an infrastructure package and the path through reconciliation.

Show Notes:

