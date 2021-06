Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021

Democrats have turned solidly against the gas tax as lawmakers look for ways to pay for a new infrastructure measure to remake the nation’s roads and bridges.The tax has long been seen as a regressive measure that hits the poor and middle class, as...

