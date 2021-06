Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 19 June 2021 00:56 Hits: 18

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday vetoed a portion of the state budget bill funding the state legislature, fulfilling a promise made last month in response to state Democratic lawmakers' walkout to prevent the pa...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559237-abbott-vetoes-funding-for-texas-legislature-over-democrats-walkout