Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 12:30 Hits: 6

Officers that served on the Portland Police Bureau's protest response unit resigned on Thursday following the indictment of one of its officers, the department said. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/559116-portland-police-protest-response-unit-resigns-following-indictment-of