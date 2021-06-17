The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Photo of the day: #seersuckerthursday

Photo of the day: #seersuckerthursday(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Congressional staffers carry National Seersucker Day cutouts into the Ohio Clock Corridor for the annual seersucker photo in the Capitol on Thursday. U.S. Capitol Police, however, asked the staffers to remove the cutouts, citing a rule that prohibits signs in the Capitol.

Here’s the resulting #seersuckerthursday photo, sans signs, with staffers and senators alike:

Photo of the day: #seersuckerthursdaySenators pose with staffers in the Ohio Clock Corridor for the annual Seersucker Thursday photo op in the Capitol on June 17. Included in the photo, starting from fourth to the left, are Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
