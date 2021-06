Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:27 Hits: 3

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and close confidant of Jeffrey Epstein who is accused of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls, won $13.70 on Wednesday, after a judge ordered one of her ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/558921-ghislaine-maxwell-wins-1370-award-from-accuser-for-legal-costs