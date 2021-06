Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 00:03 Hits: 6

More than a dozen House Republicans voted against legislation on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in America, a federal holiday.The House still passed the bill overwhelmingly by a vote of 415-14, a day after the Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558867-14-republicans-vote-against-making-juneteenth-a-federal-holiday