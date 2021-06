Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 02:36 Hits: 5

Top Texas officials penned a letter on Wednesday authorizing the transfer of $250 million as a "down payment" for the state's border wall with Mexico.Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbot...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/558878-texas-governor-says-state-will-provide-250-million-downpayment-for