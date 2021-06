Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 17:21 Hits: 6

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he will not guaranteeĀ he'll support a fast-track process for a sweeping infrastructure package, rejecting a key demand by progressive senators who want such a pledge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558758-manchin-rebuffs-progressive-push-for-infrastructure-guarantee