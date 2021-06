Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

The White House released a series of videos on Monday to bring attention to failing infrastructure in Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's home state of Kentucky in an effort to gather support for President Biden's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/558475-white-house-features-mcconnell-home-state-in-videos-highlighting