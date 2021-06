Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 15:05 Hits: 4

Democrat Matt Putorti on Monday announced he is challenging House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) in New York's 21st Congressional District. Putorti, an attorney, announced his bid in a video that touted his...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/558283-democrat-matt-putorti-challenges-stefanik-for-ny-house-seat