Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 12:16 Hits: 6

Doctors in China say symptoms of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which was first detected in India, are different and more dangerous than the original version of the coronavirus as the strain continues to spread across ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/558178-chinese-doctors-say-delta-variants-symptoms-different-more-dangerous