Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 22:42 Hits: 16

President Biden's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva this week marks the latest chapter in a highly adversarial relationship.Biden has always been blunt in his assessments of Putin, telling the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/558083-biden-prepares-to-confront-putin