Pelosi says she's not giving up on Manchin and election reform

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 17:24 Hits: 0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she’s not giving up on Sen. Joe Manchin, who is opposing the sweeping House Democratic election reform bill.

“I don’t give up on Joe Manchin,” the California Democrat said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “As I said to him, ‘I read the op-ed. You left the door open, and we're going to go right in.’”

The West Virginia Democrat has been pushing a more targeted voting rights bill that has been endorsed by one Senate Republican — Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. In his Charleston Gazette-Mail op-ed, Manchin said this bipartisan support was a key reason for his decision.

“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” he wrote.

Regardless of where Manchin stands on the marquee bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week he plans to hold a vote later this month. But he acknowledged he might be open to tweaking the bill, based on Manchin’s position.

“Now, is it possible we might change a few things here and there? We’re gonna do it,” Schumer said. “We had discussions with Sen. Manchin and they’re continuing."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/06/13/pelosi-manchin-election-reform-494108