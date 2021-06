Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 18:29 Hits: 3

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ousted from office on Sunday when Israeli lawmakers voted to install a new government.It will the the first time in 12 years the country will be led ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/558217-netanyahu-ousted-as-israeli-lawmakers-approve-new-government