Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is looking to split President Biden from his progressive base by expressing an openness to a possible bipartisan infrastructure deal that is much smaller than Biden's preferr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/558085-mcconnell-seeks-to-divide-and-conquer-democrats