Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 01:24 Hits: 9

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wis.) slammed an audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Ariz., calling it an “effort to subvert democracy.”Cheney weighed in on the audit on Friday, blasting it on Twitter. The GOP-controlled Arizona state Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/558169-cheney-rips-arizona-election-audit-it-is-an-effort-to-subvert-democracy