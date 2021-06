Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 13 June 2021 03:03 Hits: 5

A federal judge in Texas has dismissed a lawsuit fromĀ more thanĀ 100 employees of the Houston Methodist hospital system over the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/558173-judge-dismisses-staff-lawsuit-against-houston-methodist-vaccine-mandate