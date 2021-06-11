Spending season begins with uncertainty

Articles

House Democrats are preparing to approve a roughly $1.5 trillion total discretionary spending level in a deeming resolution so appropriators can begin work on the fiscal 2022 spending bills. But partisanship is leaving the fate of these spending bills up in the air. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the major spending level debates that will play out over the next couple of months.

