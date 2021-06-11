The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Spending season begins with uncertainty

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

House Democrats are preparing to approve a roughly $1.5 trillion total discretionary spending level in a deeming resolution so appropriators can begin work on the fiscal 2022 spending bills. But partisanship is leaving the fate of these spending bills up in the air. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the major spending level debates that will play out over the next couple of months.

Show Notes:

The post Spending season begins with uncertainty appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/spending-season-begins-with-uncertainty/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version