Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:06 Hits: 2

The top two Senate Democrats on Friday called for multiple investigations into the Department of Justice's (DOJ) decisions in 2017 and 2018 to issue subpoenas seeking metadata records of House Intelligence Committee membe...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/557999-democrats-demand-barr-sessions-testify-on-apple-data-subpoenas