Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:47 Hits: 8

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said that the number of Republicans who believe former President Trump will be reinstated as commander in chief later this year represents a "glaring warni...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/557796-schumer-bemoans-number-of-republicans-who-believe-trump-will-be-reinstated-a