Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 20:54 Hits: 5

The company behind the Keystone XL pipeline announced on Wednesday that it's officially scrapping the project after President Biden nixed a border-crossing permit for it.A statement from TC Energy said that after "...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/557645-company-officially-nixes-keystone-xl-pipeline