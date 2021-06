Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021

A tech vendor used by dozens of House offices on Capitol Hill for constituent outreach services has reportedly been hit by a ransomware attack, becoming the latest victim in a series of cyberattacks to target U.S.-based entities.Punchbowl News...

