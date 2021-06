Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021 01:24 Hits: 9

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reverse its decision to continue defending former President Trump against a defamation suit stemming from a rape allegation from writ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/557478-house-judiciary-dems-call-on-doj-to-reverse-decision-on-trump-defense