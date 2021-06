Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 20:48 Hits: 0

President Biden on Tuesday cut off prolonged infrastructure negotiations with a GOP group led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and will instead move forward on discussions with a bipartisan group of senators....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/557417-white-house-to-end-infrastructure-talks-with-capito-shift-focus-to