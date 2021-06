Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 08:00 Hits: 0

The CEO of Propel, a startup dedicated to helping low-income Americans improve their financial health, sits down to talk about how his venture capital-backed startup is innovating how food stamp recipients manage their benefits.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post The startup innovating the fintech of food stamps appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/the-startup-innovating-the-fintech-of-food-stamps/