Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 22:01 Hits: 2

A woman is suing an umbrella business and the town of Ocean City, Md., after she was impaled by a beach umbrella more then three years ago.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/557016-woman-files-negligence-lawsuit-after-being-impaled-by-beach