Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 14:59 Hits: 14

A GoFundMe launched by a conservative writer targeting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been halted after the crowdfunding campaign raised more than $100,000 for the New York Democrat's gr...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556993-daily-wire-writers-gofundme-paused-after-raising-over-100k-for-ocasio-cortezs