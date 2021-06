Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 15:14 Hits: 16

A state lawmaker in Arizona revealed that former President Trump had reached out to encourage legislators to pursue a partisan audit intended to prove unfounded allegations of election irregularities in the state in the N...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/556994-arizona-state-lawmaker-said-trump-thanked-republicans-for-trying-to