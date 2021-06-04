The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Appropriators prepare for abortion funding fight

Democrats plan to remove the Hyde amendment from the House appropriations measure, igniting a battle with Republicans. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and Sandhya Raman break down the impending fight over federal abortion funding in Congress, looking at the Hyde amendment, the Helms amendment and more.

