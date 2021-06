Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 21:55 Hits: 12

The Biden administration is giving immigration prosecutors more discretion over which cases to pursue or even drop, a move that could limit the new cases funneling into the overwhelmed immigration court system.A me...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/556946-biden-gives-ice-attorneys-more-discretion-to-drop-immigration-cases