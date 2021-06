Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 05 June 2021 01:02 Hits: 11

Fox News's Chris Wallace came to the defense of White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci on Friday as the nation's leading infectious disease expert faces scrutiny from conservatives over newly released emails....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556969-chris-wallace-backlash-over-fauci-emails-highly-political