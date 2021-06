Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:20 Hits: 1

In memos to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the service leaders laid out their concerns about the growing push to shift prosecution decisions on sexual assault and possibly other major crimes to...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/gJk9ulO2c_k/