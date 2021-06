Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 16:01 Hits: 1

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was mocked on Twitter after asking for examples of "woke ideology" in the U.S. military. "Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556675-crenshaw-trolled-after-asking-for-examples-of-woke-ideology-in-military