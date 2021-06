Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 00:58 Hits: 6

A group of 30 Democratic representatives is pressing President Biden to share additional doses of the U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccine supply with countries in need, CNN reports.In a letter sent to Biden, the members of the House of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556801-30-house-democrats-urge-biden-to-do-more-for-global-vaccine-distribution