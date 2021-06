Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 21:05 Hits: 8

The White House is stepping up its vaccination push amid an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases but during a time in which the remaining contingent of unvaccinated people is becoming harder to reach.President Bid...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/556761-white-house-embarks-on-push-to-vaccinate-hard-to-reach-americans