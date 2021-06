Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 17:03 Hits: 5

A 9-year-old girl who was trying to drive her 4-year-old sister to California this week crashed into a semitruck.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/556699-9-year-old-girl-driving-her-4-year-old-sister-crashes-into-semi