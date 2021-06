Articles

(Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Hélène Golay stocks inventory at Capitol Hill Books as the store reopened Tuesday to indoor customers. The C Street Southeast shop was closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

