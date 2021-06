Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 01:18 Hits: 7

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that Israel will request $1 billion from the U.S. to replenish its Iron Dome missile defense system and other military supplies after an 11-day war with militants in the Gaza Stri...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556416-graham-says-israel-will-request-1-billion-from-us-after-gaza-war