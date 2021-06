Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 19:42 Hits: 0

Michael Flynn, former national security adviserĀ in the Trump administration, appeared to call for a Myanmar-like coup to take place in the U.S. during a conference in Texas attended by many supporters of the QAnon conspir...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556209-michael-flynn-says-myanmar-like-coup-should-happen-in-the-us