Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 16:31 Hits: 8

Democrats are making Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) one of their main GOP foils heading into the 2022 midterms as they look to retain their slim majority in the House.Greene has sparked new backlash in recent...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/556033-democrats-aim-to-make-greene-their-foil-ahead-of-midterms