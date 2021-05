Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 19:50 Hits: 13

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday fired back at his former political ally after he joined with Israeli opposition parties in announcing they had formed a coalition to remove him from power and create a n...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/556154-netanyahu-responds-to-opposition-vote-for-new