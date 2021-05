Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 01:27 Hits: 16

A retired Southwest Airlines pilot was sentenced to probation Friday over a 2020 incident during which he engaged in inappropriate behavior, including exposing himself.Michael Haak pleaded guilty to exposing his ge...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/556115-retired-southwest-pilot-sentenced-for-exposing-himself-on-flight