Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 29 May 2021 16:30 Hits: 6

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was blasted for antisemitic comments by her party's top congressional leaders earlier this week.Two days later, she was celebrating her birthday in front of adoring fans at an ev...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/556032-the-memo-marjorie-taylor-greene-exposes-gop-establishments-lack-of-power