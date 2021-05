Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 16:35 Hits: 1

An unsuccessful bid to create a commission probing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol garnered the support of six GOP senators on Friday.Most Republican senators opposed the House-passed bill, marking the first succe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555967-the-six-gop-senators-who-backed-jan-6-commission-bill