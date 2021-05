Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 15:31 Hits: 0

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says he "respectfully disagrees" with the family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after policing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, on the value o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/555728-johnson-says-after-meeting-he-respectfully-disagrees-with-sicknick-family